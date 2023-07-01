Northwest Horse Source Magazine’s July/August 2023 Issue is HERE!

Explore the complete digital edition of the July/August 2023 The Northwest Horse Source.
- Feature Story: How to Get and Keep Youth Interested in Horses
- Trail Savvy: Why Use Hoof Boots?
- Feature: Five Things You Don’t Know About Pony Club
- Trainer’s Corner: My Journey With “Journey” the Mustang – Part 3
- Willfully Guided: How Horses Help Us Find Our Strength
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.