July 8, 2020 – Strangles in Snohomish County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 4;



Age: 13; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/25/2020;

Clinical Signs: Enlarged Submandibular Lymph Nodes, Nasal Discharge;

Confirmation Date: 6/29/2020;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;



Notes: Voluntary biosecurity measures and separation of animals are in place. Horse was purchased about 10 days prior to outbreak. No signs upon prepurchase.;

