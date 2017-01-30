Julie Goodnight Announces 2017 Spring and Summer Tour Dates

SALIDA, Colorado—Clinician and TV Host Julie Goodnight announces her 2017 spring and summer tour schedule. Meet Goodnight at an expo, ride with her at a clinic, or unwind at a retreat. Get detailed information about each event: http://juliegoodnight.com/calendar/

These appearances are an opportunity to talk with Goodnight one-on-one, ask your horse-related questions, learn about horse behavior, and develop your horsemanship skills. Goodnight’s expos, clinics and retreats are fun and active, with a focus on bridging natural horsemanship techniques with the principles of classical riding.

For anyone who is interested in riding in a clinic, Goodnight has a fresh clinic format to benefit horses and riders.

“I’m excited to launch a brand new clinic format in 2017, based on input I’ve gotten from riders over the years,” says Goodnight. “I’ve revamped my clinic format to allow me to work with horses and riders based on their level of training, to get maximum progress from everyone and to cover more content, while still allowing time for the horses to rest and the riders to reflect, as they watch and learn from others.

Goodnight’s clinics will still be two days long—Saturday and Sunday, with both groundwork and mounted work, and a focus on learning more about horse behavior, horse training and improving riding skill, no matter your experience level. When you register to ride, you will choose which section you and your horse belong, based on both of your levels of training and whether you are working on fundamental skills or advanced training. While your horse will only be working in the arena half the time, you’ll be engaged in learning all day long, either by way of a review of the fundamentals or an introduction to advanced skills.

“The main lessons in each section are progressive and this clinic format allows me to include more content throughout the weekend-long horsemanship clinic and target the learning by your ability level,” says Goodnight.

Whether you attend a clinic or another event, be sure to check when Goodnight is coming to your area soon.

2017 Tour Schedule:

February

February 3-5, Horse Expo, Pomona, CA. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=52

February 24-26, Southern Equine Expo, Murfreesboro, TN. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=49

February 27-Mar 4, Horse Master with Julie Goodnight TV Shoot, Tucson AZ. Apply to be on the show here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/apply

March

March 9-12, Rocky Mountain Horse Expo, Denver, CO. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=61

March 18-19, Clinic at Tejon Equestrian Center, Lebec, CA. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=53

March 25-26, Clinic Multi-Purpose Arena at Showplace Arena, Memphis, TN. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=54

April

April 6-9, Equine Affaire, Columbus, OH. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=58

April 27-May 1, Women’s Riding & Wholeness Retreat at C Lazy U Ranch, Granby, CO. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=59

May

May 6-7, Clinic at Bull Sallas Park, New Caney (Houston), TX. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=48

May 20-21,Clinic at Willow Brook Farms, Northampton, PA. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=55

June

June 3-4, Clinic at Adams Atkinson Arena at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=51

June 10-11,Clinic at Champions Center Expo, Springfield, OH. Get more information here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/calendar/?ee=51

July

July 17-22, Horse Master with Julie Goodnight TV Shoot, Salida, CO. Apply to be on the show here: http://JulieGoodnight.com/apply

Click here to get detailed information about Goodnight’s upcoming appearances: http://JulieGoodnight.com.com/calendar.

About Julie Goodnight

Goodnight is the popular RFD-TV host of Horse Master airing Monday nights. Goodnight travels the USA sharing her no-nonsense horsemanship training with riders of all disciplines. Goodnight has ridden in many different saddles– she’s experienced in dressage and jumping, racing, reining, cow horse, colt-starting, and wilderness riding. Goodnight grew up on the hunter-jumper circuits in Florida, but is now at home in the West. She and her husband live in the mountains in Salida, Colorado. Both love versatility ranch horse competitions and riding cow-horses.

Goodnight is proud to recommend Myler Bits, Cosequin, Circle Y Saddles, Redmond Equine, Spalding Fly Predators, Bucas Blankets, Troxel Helmets, and Millcreek Manure Spreaders. Goodnight is the spokesperson for the Certified Horsemanship Association. Explore her online library and many training videos at http://TV.JulieGoodnight.com/; be sure to sign up for the free monthly training news with the “Free Access” link at http://JulieGoodnight.com/ and please subscribe to the free YouTube channel at http://YouTube.com/JulieGoodnight.