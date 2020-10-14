It’s Your Turn! Add your Videos

We Want to Celebrate Northwest Equestrian Businesses!

With events closing down this past year we want to give you an opportunity to continue sharing your organization, products and services to our viewers online! My hope is that we can help BOOST your business back into shape with a FREE promotion. Keep it short and simple (5 minutes or less) and we’ll do the rest! Create a short, promotional video that tells our readers about your product or service. Don’t worry if you don’t have much experience or are shy in front of a camera. Just have a conversation as if you were at a trade show, horse show or someone came into your store. I certainly don’t have any experience so don’t be shy! If I can do it, so can you! Watch this short video I’ve prepared for you:

Send us your YouTube Video or MP4 file. You can upload files here.

Happy Videoing!

Warmly,

Karen