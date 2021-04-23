Iron Legacy Ranch – Love God, Love People, Love Horses

Article by Heidi Tracy

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. Check out the CHA website, go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

We welcome our newest CHA program member, Iron Legacy Ranch (ILR) in Ritzville, WA. Their purpose is to love God, love people, love horses. Iron Legacy Ranch uses horses to connect with people wherever they are in life. They’ve found in their own lives that horses are an incredible tool to help them connect to each other the way God intended. There are so many life skills one can learn from and with horses!

ILR’s passion is to provide a safe, loving, positive, encouraging, educational environment where people can make that connection with a horse. ILR uses CHA as a teaching base. Their crew challenges each other daily to continue personal education and growth, as well as to seek ways to show love and encourage others.

ILR offers lessons (group and private), memberships to use our facility (day, month and year), fellowship rides (Bible study and horse lesson), roping (team and ranch style), and horsemanship clinics.

For more information visit www.ironlegacyranch.com, email [email protected], or call Heidi Tracy 253-686-4958.

CHA is postponing the CHA Region One conference until Feb. 24-27, 2022 to be held at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

See this article in the April 2021 online edition:

