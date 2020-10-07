Irish Gold Farm: 501 292nd Ave SE, Fall City, WA

Irish Gold Farm is a beautifully balanced equestrian property w/ close in location.Thoughtful floor plan w/ flexible spaces & a great room/kitchen made to entertain all year long.Enjoy dining al fresco while watching your horses play from the enchanting Japanese Tea House.6 stall barn w/ attached gravel runs, heated tack room and wash rack. 80’x160′ outdoor arena w/ sand & rubber footing & plenty of pasture turn out. XL garage big enough to park RV or boat. This one has it all!
4 bed | 3 bath | 3,887 sq ft | 4.98 acres
$1,395,000
KiamaLise Herres
Broker, Windermere Bellevue Commons Inc.
206-679-5322
Kiama@windermere.com
EnchantingHomesandFarms.com
