Inspiring Success Stories in Horse Racing

1- Sprinter Sacre

Sprinter Sacre was trained by Nicky Henderson who has been British jump racing Champion Trainer 5 times. The racehorse achieved great successes during his early career but a heart problem later threatened to end his racing career earlier. Sprinter Sacre made a comeback in 2016 and showed his racing talents again.

There was an aura of invincibility about Sprinter Sacre during his early days. The amazing horse won the Champion Chase and established a winning run in 10 races. However, he was pulled up in 2013 when he was competing in the Desert Orchid Chase and was found later to have an irregular heartbeat.

Sprinter Sacre made a return to horse racing soon but he looked to have lost his magic. For the next two years, he failed to win any races but then, he made a great comeback at the Champion Chase and won that race.

Timeform has given him the rating of 192p which is the third highest steeplechase rating behind only Arkle and Flyingbolt. He retired in November 2016 after registering 18 victories in 24 races.

2- Sir Henry Cecil

Sir Henry Cecil is regarded as one of the greatest trainers in history. The legendary trainer won the 2,000 Guineas three times and the 1,000 Guineas six times. While he won the Epsom Derby four times and the Epsom Oaks eight times.

He got the license to train in the year 1969 and enjoyed great successes in horse racing until the beginning of the new century. The great trainer had to endure some very tough times as well.

He didn’t win in any Group One race during the period between July 2000 and October 2006. The size of his stable also decreased significantly. His stable which once could boast of 200 horses was reduced to only 50 horses. That was the time when his retirement was looking very near.

Sir Henry Cecil was also known to be suffering from stomach cancer in 2006. It was feared that such a great trainer’s career would end in such a tragic way. However, he didn’t retire but won the Oaks Stakes in 2007 with Light Shift. And the year 2011 proved to be his best for ten years as he trained 55 winners that year.

Frankel was his most successful horse who won many important races during Cecil’s lifetime including the 2000 Guineas, the Greenham Stakes, the Sussex Stakes, the St. James’s Palace Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Frankel’s victory in the 2,000 Guineas is described as “one of the greatest displays on a British racecourse”. Timeform gave him a rating of 143.

Sir Henry Cecil died in 2013 at the age of 70 due to cancer.