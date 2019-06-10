IEA TO HOST 14TH ANNUAL WESTERN NATIONAL FINALS AT NRHA DERBY

(Monday, June 10, 2019 – Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) will host their 14th Annual IEA Western National Finals in Oklahoma City, OK on June 15-16, 2019 during the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby at the Oklahoma State Fair Park. This two-day competition will see over 160 IEA riders in grades 6-12 from across the nation competing for National Championship titles in Western Horsemanship and Reining. The IEA uses a draw-based format for competition, whereby riders randomly select the horse(s) they will compete on just minutes before entering the show arena (with no warm-up). Riders have qualified for National Finals based upon their regular season points as well as post-season Regional and Semi-Finals competitions. Horses are generously provided by local professional barns, IEA teams, and university programs. More than $9,000 in scholarship awards will be presented at this National Finals to qualifying seniors.

On the evening prior to the start of competition, IEA riders, coaches and parents will enjoy an IEA Judging Fundamentals clinic given by NRHA Judge Jody Brainard on Friday, June 14thfollowed by an IEA Welcome Party hosted at the NRHA offices. The Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) will host a kick-off continental breakfast on Saturday morning for all riders and coaches.

Judging this year’s Western National Finals are Lori Gordon (AQHA/NSBA) of Washington, Pennsylvania and Pete McAlister of Mitchell, Indiana (NRHA/AQHA/NSBA). Katie Finkes-Turner of Xenia, OH and Rebekah Irish of Galva, IL will serve as Show Stewards. This year’s finals will be live-streamed courtesy of Equine Promotion and US Equestrian (USEF).

NRHA is the title sponsor for the IEA Western National Finals. Other major sponsors include: American Paint Horse Association (APHA), Avalon Performance Horse and Rider Support, BarnManager, Bob’s Custom Saddles, C4Belts Equestrian, Certified Horsemanship Association, Cinch Jeans, Equine Affaire, Equine Journal, Equisure, Hobby Horse Clothing Company, Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), IHSA Alumni Association, Inkstables Equestrian Couture, Judy Goldthwait Equine Art & Pet Portraits, Kimes Ranch Jeans, Matt Mills Reining Horses, M. Equestrian Solutions, Montana Silversmiths, National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA), Rod’s Western Palace, Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), Shapley’s, Shires Equestrian Products, St. Andrews University, SmartPak, Sweet Briar College, The Right Horse Initiative, Troxel Helmets, US Equestrian (USEF), Wear Your Passion, and Weaver Leather.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.rideiea.org.

About IEA:

Now approaching its 18th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501(c)3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

