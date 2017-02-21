IEA Holds First Competition Ever in Washington State

Ridgefield, Washington – February 20, 2017 – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) reached another significant milestone when over 100 participants came together February 10 – 12 to host and participate in the very first IEA event in the State of Washington. The weekend competition was held at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield. Importantly, it is the only competition thus far in IEA Zone 9 (Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Alaska).

Five teams, 50 members and countless parents, friends and volunteers came together to collaborate on two hunt seat events. Connie Riker of Rochester, Washington, has been the driving force behind of the development of this area, networking with local professionals to organize the five teams that are starting out in this new area. Connie, and daughter Cassie Riker, are the coaches of the Belmont Team.

“The coaches and teams have been working together to make the IEA in Zone 9 a first-time success. Seeing the smiles and camaraderie for both human and equine team members makes it all worthwhile,” stated Connie regarding the competitions. “Thank you to the horse providers for allowing our youth members to benefit from your horses and for all the volunteers that made the weekend a success.”

The national IEA program is unique in that competitors do not need to own their own horse to participate. Riders test their skills by competing on a level-appropriate horse that is unfamiliar to them. Belmore Equestrian Team, Quarry Ridge Riders, Longacre Stables and School of Horsemanship and Laura Flanigan donated the horses needed to hold the event. The combination of reliable horses and dedicated members is the key to a successful competition.

The IEA emphasizes the importance of providing this new group with all the tools they need to host safe and successful events in the future. In addition to the riding events, participants attended educational briefings in which they were given more detailed information about what to expect from the weekend, as well as an opportunity to ask questions. Zone 9 plans to host three more competitions in March to finish out the season.

Celebrating its 15th Anniversary, the non-profit (501.c.3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. In addition, a Horsemanship Education Program is available to all non-riders in grades 4-12. The IEA’s purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

Members who competed this weekend not only tested their skills on unknown horses, but also earned points to qualify for post-season competition. A few talented members from this area will ultimately qualify for the IEA Hunt Seat National Finals being held at the Virginia Horse Park located in Lexington, Virginia in late April.

The IEA considers good sportsmanship to be of the upmost importance in team sports. For that reason, the IEA recognizes one member at each competition who displayed sportsmanship. On Saturday, Kylee Johnson of the Burkwood Team received the IEA Sportsmanship Award. On Sunday, Rebecca St. Mary of the Quarry Ridge Rider Team received the award.

The Belmore Equestrian Team from Rochester, Washington, was the host of the two events.

The Middle School team placed fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday.

Stephanie Schwagler was awarded a first, two thirds and a fifth in the Future Novice Division.

Ellora Cavallero was awarded two fourths and two fifths in the Future Novice Division

Estella Manubay participated in the Future Beginner Division.

The Quarry Ridge Riders from Battleground, Washington, attended the competitions. Their Upper School Team was Reserve Champion for both Saturday and Sunday, and the Middle School Team placed third on Saturday and fourth on Sunday.

Isabella Ierulli was awarded one third and three fourth places in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

Emma Palludan was awarded three firsts and one second in the Varsity Open Division.

Meizi Miller was awarded a first, second and fifth place finishes in the Junior Varsity Novice Division

Lucy Otto was awarded a first, second, third and fourth place finishes in the Junior Varsity Novice Division.

Andrea Johnson was awarded a first, third and fourth in the Future Novice Division.

Soraya Hobart was awarded two fifths in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

Cai Yan Leong was awarded a first and three fourth place finishes in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division.

Joanna Spinden was awarded a sixth place finish in the Future Beginner Division.

The Longacre Stables and School of Horsemanship from Longview, Washington, also participated in the competition. Their Upper School Team fourth place in both competitions, while the Middle School Team placed as Reserve Champion in both competitions.

Penelope Anderson was awarded two seconds and third in the Future Novice Division.

Ashley Gross was awarded two firsts, a second and a third in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division

Elaina Marugg was awarded a first and three fourth place finishes in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division.

Aisley McLean was awarded a second, two thirds and a sixth in the Future Beginner Division.

Samatha Gilchrist was awarded two fifths and a sixth place finishes in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

The Burkwood Team of Blaine, Washington, earned an impressive four Championship titles over the weekend, two for each of their Upper and Middle School Teams.

Alexandra Wiebe earned three firsts and a second in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

Madison Givant was awarded two firsts and two seconds in the Future Intermediate Division.

Ethne Cooper was awarded two firsts and two seconds in the Future Intermediate Division.

Emma Pearson was awarded three fourth place finishes in the Future Intermediate Division.

Cheyenne Pomeroy was awarded three third place finishes in the Varsity Open Division.

Riley Porter was awarded one first and three second place finishes in the Varsity Open Division.

Rachel Weston was awarded a first, two seconds and a third in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

Abbey Anderson was awarded two seconds, a fourth and a fifth in the Junior Varsity Novice Division.

Ashlynn Otteson was awarded two firsts, a fourth and a fifth in the Future Novice Division.

Kylee Johnson was awarded a first, two seconds and a third in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division.

Keston Ellars was awarded a first, a second and two fourth place finishes in the Future Beginner Division.

Kate Kemp was awarded a first, third, fourth and a fifth in the Future Beginner Division.

Megan Porter was awarded a first, second and a fourth in the Future Beginner Division.

The Creidmount Saddle Club from Bellingham, Washington, also participated in the competitions. Their Upper School Team placed third in both competitions, while the Middle School Team placed fifth in both competitions.

Caitlin Bertelsen was awarded a second, two thirds and a fouth in the Varsity Intermediate Division.

Grace Hamasaka was awarded three thirds and a fourth in the Junior Varsity Novice Division.

Haley Reed was awarded a first, two seconds and a fourth in the Junior Varsity Novice Division.

Addison Role was awarded a first, second, fifth and a sixth in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division.

Brooke Jackson was awarded a third, fourth and two fifths in the Junior Varsity Beginner Division.

For more information, please view the IEA website at: www.rideiea.org.