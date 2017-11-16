IEA Extends Deadline for Western Membership Until December 15, 2017

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2017 – (Columbus, Ohio) – The Board of Directors of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) recently voted to extend the 2017-2018 membership deadline for Western riders and teams until December 15, 2017. The decision was made as part of a larger effort to expand the Western discipline within the IEA and assist those individuals, coaches, and teams with the variety of recent changes made to the Western program. Existing Western teams may add riders and new Western teams may also be formed up until the new extended deadline. The online membership application is no longer available. New riders and/or coaches must contact IEA Membership Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Eaton at 1-877-RIDE-IEA x203 or Jenn@rideiea.org in order to take advantage of the extension.

