How to Feed Senior Horses

A Horse is considered senior or aged if it reaches age 20, according to various nutritional studies. Like humans, horses also go through several body changes with time and need different feed to maintain their health.

When does a horse need special care?

A horse’s senior age can be determined by three factors; chronological, physiological, and demographic factors. Meeting a certain chronological age (number of years) does not necessarily meet the aging process. It all links with certain body changes and abilities as happens with humans. However, various studies have said that normal horses that are over the age of 20 start experiencing body changes. Therefore, they should be taken well care of to avoid future troubles. Unlike, riding or performing horses require special attention when they are past the age of 30. As said earlier, age does not determine if a horse needs care. Even if the age is 20+ and the horse is in a good condition, there is no need to change the daily routine until some problems show up.

Inclusive Diet Plan

If horses can eat hay, give them high-quality processed fat to increase digestibility. If they can chew well, offer a diet having complete nutrition and ensure sufficient intake of vitamins and minerals.

Exclusive Diet Plan

For horses who cannot chew well and do not eat grass hay, provide them with processed feed that might include dehydrated alfalfa, soy hull and beet pulp. Plus, food intake should be 1.5 to 2% to horse’s body weight and should be divided three times a day. How can one know now is the time to change the feed or now a horse has become senior and demands special nutrition?

Below is the list of common symptoms of aging among horses.

State of teeth: Dental diseases cause chewing problems as it leads to grinding difficulty and ineffectiveness to graze. As worn molars stop functioning properly, horses cannot digest hay properly. Therefore, horses having dental problems can be fed an alternate diet like hay cubes pellets.Grains can be fed in processes form like steam flaked, micronized or extruded. In order to increase fiber intake, soybean hulls and sugar beet pulp can be fed to aging horses. Cushing’s syndrome: The disease causes loss of muscle mass at a speedy rate. Along with feeding more protein, balancing the amino acid level can help in improving the health of such horses. Loss of mobility: Older horses often suffer from mobility issues and find it hard to travel long distances to have food. That is why older horses should be kept in pastures or paddocks and should be evaluated on a regular basis to follow up their food intake. Small intestine trouble: Aged horses get troubled with less functioning of the small intestine. Nutrients, especially protein, do not easily digest in the small intestine. This results in less efficient processing of nutrients and ultimately in loss of body condition and muscles. Likewise, less effective kidney and liver functions cannot excrete waste products containing more protein. So older horses should be fed a meal while avoiding the oversupply of required nutrition. Similarly, food with high quality protein from effective sources like soybean meal, alfalfa and canola meal, and balanced amino acid level

should be added in the feed to maintain the health. Loss of body fat: Older horses also suffer from loss of body fat that results in loss of body condition. When they reach a certain age, they need more calories to sustain their weight. Therefore, their food should have more calories than they used to have before. However, it should be given in dietary fat and highly digestible fiber form, for example, soy hulls, beet pulp and dehydrated alfalfa meal. Less effective hindgut: Loss of ability of hindgut to ferment fiber is another common suffering found among older horses. This often results in reduction of nutrition in forages. Thus, such horses should be given a special diet that contains grass hays and alfalfa hay. Foods having tougher fiber, like mature and stemmy hays, should be avoided. Arthritis: Horse athletes often suffer from injuries and general stress on their body. Sometimes, they have to deal with crippling arthritis, for example, spavin and ringbone. This is a disease which results in degeneration and inflammation of joint tissues making flexion painful. Therefore, sporty horses should be given due assistance if they have any post-game injuries or bruises. They should be fed with an extruded or pelleted diet so they find it easy to eat more and may not fall in less eating. But such horses should not be allowed to become obese as it will only add to their pain and stress on legs and might result in other problems as well. So daily massage and exercise and a below-profile diet can help to avoid their health’s collapse.

