Horseware Ireland® Revamps Iconic Rambo® Line for Autumn/Winter 2021

Horseware Ireland® is excited to announce the revamp of its iconic Rambo® collection for the Autumn/Winter 2021 season. Across the range features include improved upgrades, embossed lining and engraved hardware, logo webbings, along with a fresh look in striking colors as well as new weight options.

The collection also introduces the sustainable Bag for Life packaging for the newest Rambo turnouts. Continuing Horseware Ireland’s commitment to reduce carbon hoofprints, the Bag for Life is a reusable and sustainable blanket bag that has been designed to withstand the elements providing the ideal storage space for your Horseware blankets during the off season. The Bag for Life features a side stash pocket, rolltop closure for fast access, and adjustable shoulder straps for comfortable wear should you choose to utilize it as an equestrian gear bag.

Horseware Ireland is an innovative company with creativity at the core of all product development. The entire range of equestrian and pet products including rugs, therapeutics, and accessories, as well as a range of performance and casual clothing produced by Horseware Ireland is designed by the team based in Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland. Because we create, we innovate and, through innovation, we aim to make life better for you, our customers, your horses, and your pets. See shop.horseware.com for further information.

