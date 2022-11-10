Horses and Equine Media Make a Cool Career!

Applications are now open for the 2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award

2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award applications and guidelines are available https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-media-student-award

Applicants for the 2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award must be seniors in high school or undergraduate matriculated* college students under the age of 25, pursuing a career in equine media during the 2022-2023 school year, with at least one semester remaining before graduation at the time of application. Candidates must have a 2.00 GPA or higher and be US or Canada residents.

The 2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award Contest recognizes the talents of students by awarding up to three $1,000 travel awards to attend the AHP Conference, scheduled to be held in Tempe, Arizona, on June 22-24, 2023. Travel award winners have an opportunity to meet leading equine media professionals to discuss career possibilities and attend educational sessions and related networking activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected as the 2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner and receive a cash award of $1,000.

Application Deadline Date is February 14, 2023

Eligible applicants are required to submit a completed application form plus additional information electronically by February 14, 2023, to Judy Lincoln, Student Award Coordinator, AHorsePubs2@aol.com

