Horse Owners Surveyed on Why They Switch Farriers

A new American Farriers Journal survey is asking horse owners to share the reasons that they might have had for changing farriers. The goal is to help hoof-care professionals work more effectively with horse owners, trainers and riders.

Horse owners will need less than 10 minutes to share their thoughts in this survey. In exchange for sharing their opinions, horse owners will receive a FREE downloadable report that offers valuable tips on how to safely manage their horses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This report explains what you should do to avoid spreading disease and viruses and includes a valuable downloadable checklist for keeping horses safe during these trying times.

Horse owners can go www.AmericanFarriers.com/horse-owner-survey to complete the survey. The deadline for completing the survey is September 30.