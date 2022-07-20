Horse Jobs: The Chronicle Of The Horse Is Hiring A Staff Writer

Staff Writer

The Chronicle of the Horse, an award-winning equestrian sports publication, is looking for a full-time staff writer. The Chronicle covers English equestrian sports nationally and internationally online and in a magazine published 18 times a year. It also has a quarterly lifestyle publication, Untacked.

The successful applicant will have experience sourcing and writing longform narratives as well as efficiently producing content for breaking news online. The ideal applicant is comfortable writing anything from in-depth features to news or personal blogs, is willing to ask tough questions and pursue a story to its conclusion.

Primary responsibilities include: conceiving, reporting, writing and evaluating feature stories; proofreading; brainstorming original ideas and fine-tuning other ideas for publication. The job demands curiosity, excellent writing and editing skills, storytelling skills, knowledge of English horse sports, and the ability to work collaboratively and collegially with a team of editors, writers and designers who have won best in class American Horse Publications awards.

Writers can work remotely or from our office in Middleburg, Virginia. Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include vision, medical, dental and life insurance, paid time off and flexible hours. Applicants must provide references and writing samples.

The Chronicle of the Horse is an equal opportunity organization and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status.

Please send resume, cover letter and at least two writing samples to lslade@coth.com.

