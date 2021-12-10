I’m excited to be getting out and seeing some of you at the upcoming horse expos in 2022! These are the shows we are planning to attend:
- Rocky Mountain Horse Expo, Denver CO, February 24-27, 2022
- Washington State Horse Expo, Ridgefield WA, March 4-6, 2022
- Northwest Horse Fair & Expo, Albany, OR, March 25-27, 2022
- Idaho Horse Expo, Boise ID, April 8-10, 2022
Let me know if you’ll be attending one of these events. I’d love to connect with you!
Warmly,
Karen
