Home at Last – Getting Settled in Colorado

This past summer I was busy getting fences in, a garden shed remodeled for the horses, a new roof on the house, and getting connected in a new region. Adjusting to a new climate has been interesting. It’s a stark difference from Western Washington. Our elevation here in Peyton, Colorado is nearly 7,000 feet. The clouds are so close you feel as though you can reach out and touch them! Water is a precious commodity and there’s sometimes an afternoon thunderstorm. The ever popular 2.5-acre plot is hard to come by and new developments are going in all around us.

Now that I’m settled, we’re moving ahead with some exciting changes for The Northwest Horse Source. I’m planning a relaunch of the print version of the magazine. The plan is to go bimonthly—printing six issues per year. We still need your support so if you’d like to get a copy of the print issue mailed directly to you, sign up as a member of The Northwest Horse Source! I’ll be adding a drawing for horse swag, access to our regional experts, exclusive member offers, and more. Stay tuned for our launch date.

I’m looking forward to seeing you all at the expos again. We hope to attend the Washington State Horse Expo, Northwest Horse Fair & Expo as well as the Idaho Horse Expo in our region.

This month’s issue focuses on gift giving ideas. What should you get for that hard-to-buy-for horse person in your life? Is there a gift of time or an event that would be meaningful? Maybe find a cool gift in the pages of our magazine.

Gratitude is changing my life. When I shift my focus off what I’m lacking and on to what I’m grateful for my whole perspective changes. I want to find the good in the world rather than the bad. We tend to find what we look for so expecting the best from the people around us, our horses and how our day will turn out is so much more rewarding. I’ve really had to work on seeing the good in every situation. Fret and worry do not change a thing and developing a calm demeanor is not only good for us, but also for our horses.

I’m grateful for the people and horses in my life. I’m rich in friends, family, customers, and the animals in my life. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with a great team of people and I get to do what I love every day. Enjoy this issue and remember to support the advertisers, people, and sponsors who make our magazine possible. Watch for a print version in the new year!

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.