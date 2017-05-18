Hobby Farm in ideal location, minutes from town, offers farmhouse with 1700+ sq. ft. of updated living space. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath with additional 400 sq. ft. bonus room upstairs. At 1.7 acres the property includes a barn, heated shop, chicken coop, fenced pasture, fruit trees, updates to landscaping and mountain views. Invisible fencing that surrounds property included. New carpet just installed, new roof in 2011 and new septic installed 2015. 617 W Smith Road, Bellingham WA MLS# 1120082
Offered at $394,000
More Info
www.AllisonTrimble.com
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS