Help Keep Your Senior’s Stride Going Strong

SmartPak Announces New SmartStride Senior Pellets to SmartSupplement Line

PLYMOUTH, MA – Joint support is important for horses at any age, but particularly as they get older, which is why SmartPak is pleased to introduce a new supplement formula designed to support senior horses. SmartStride™ Senior offers comprehensive joint, tendon, and ligament support to help maintain normal comfortable movement for your senior equine.

“Joint supplements are continuously evolving as we continue to learn more about the ways we can support cartilage, soft tissue, and normal inflammation,” said Casey Fleming, Senior Manager of Product Development at SmartPak. “SmartStride Senior is revolutionary in that it provides an innovative combination of ingredients designed specifically for seniors by including collagen, turmeric, boron, plus well-known herbs like yucca and boswellia.”

SmartStride Senior is a great choice regardless of whether your horse has healthy joints you’re trying to maintain, or if your horse experiences occasional discomfort from exercise and aging. The unique combination of ingredients helps to support comfortable movement, and may be an especially good option for horses that haven’t responded to more traditional joint supplements (which contain predominantly glucosamine and chondroitin).

With a combination of novel, innovative ingredients, SmartStride Senior is the next generation in joint support. The formula contains collagen, which is excellent for protecting cartilage from damage and degeneration, while also supporting resilient tendons and ligaments. Turmeric is another innovative ingredient – a superfood with potent antioxidant capabilities, well known and widely used for managing discomfort. You’ll also find resveratrol, which is a powerful antioxidant found in red grapes becoming more and more commonly used in products for joint health. Finally, boron is a trace mineral believed to have a role in bone health.

In addition to these revolutionary ingredients, SmartStride Senior also contains the traditional ones; glucosamine, chondroitin, HA, and MSM. Also included are the herbs yucca, boswellia, and bromelain, which help to support a healthy response to inflammation. None of the ingredients in SmartStride Senior are considered to be a prohibited substance with US Equestrian, so it’s appropriate for seniors still showing.

SmartStride Senior is available in daily dose SmartPaks, as well as bucket and bag options. Plus, you’ll save up to 20% when you place your horse’s supplement order on AutoShip. SmartStride Senior is picky eater approved, and Guaranteed To Work, which means if you don’t see the results you’re looking for, SmartPak will give you your money back.

To learn more about SmartStride Senior, or to find out how to get your horse started on a supplement program, visit www.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to an extensively trained supplement expert.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award eight years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.