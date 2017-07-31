Help Back Country Horsemen Grow

BCHA is the ONLY national organization dedicated to maintaining equestrian trails. We are 13,000 members strong! If trail riding is your passion, helping to maintain trails and working with land managers through BCHA is the best way to protect access to trails today and forever.

BCHA would like to increase its impact and benefits to trails and our members. New programs would enable BCHA to:

Provide more resources to state BCH units

Provide more education to grassroots members and leadership

Increase the number of grants for boots-on-the-ground work

Improve advocacy for trails at the state and national level

Develop youth programs to identify tomorrow’s trail riders and leaders

WILL YOU HELP BCHA REACH THESE GOALS?

The Trails Forever Fund will be the source of funding for this growth.

Will you donate a small amount ($5 to $10 a month) to help get these programs started? Small amounts from our many members will add up to a large impact.

Those who give $60 or more during one year will be awarded with recognition in the newsletter, a BCHA pen and BCHA bumper sticker.

OUR GOAL FOR 2017 IS TO HAVE 300 DONORS. Can you help us reach this goal?? Your support is essential for the future of BCHA. Thank you!

Your Fellow Trail Rider,

Freddy Dunn, National BCHA Chair