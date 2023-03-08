Handing Over The Reins – Western States Horse Expo

Scheduled for June 9-11, 2023 to be held at Murieta Equestrian Center, Sacramento, CA

The new and revived crew is eagerly planning ahead to once again present the Nation’s Finest Horse Expo. Horse Expo’s Founder, Miki Nelsen explained, “with the last two years being somewhat in a forced retirement it went from “it’s about time to retire to let’s do this! After all, the perfect relationship has been developing for the last 15 years.”

Murieta Equestrian Center and Carol Anderson-Ward brought Nelsen onto the Board of their not-for-profit, the West Coast Equine Foundation, only to soon learn from each other that the goals and ambitions of the two were in total alignment. This relationship was of course the beginning of why Horse Expo made the move to this world class facility in 2019, bringing us to a whole new level of equine exhibitions. Combining all of these ingredients plus the desire to grow and push forward with continued education, innovation and entertainment it became clear that the West Coast Equine Foundation, Murieta Equestrian Center, Carol and her staff was in position to take the reins and invest what is needed to take Western States Horse Expo all the way to the top. What does that really mean? Well, just watch. 2023 will have an all new look and feel with a wonderful lineup of Clinicians and Exhibitors.

Nelsen will manage the 2023 event and stay on for several years to insure a smooth and seamless transition while realizing growth with new energy from Carol and her amazing staff. The Horse Expo offices have been moved to the gorgeous MEC Administration building on site. “What a dream to have our offices at this facility! The inspiration I get from merely looking out the window of this world class facility, seeing FIVE indoor arenas, 13 outdoor arenas, lawn areas, and trees for an unbelievable park-like setting, all on 104 acres. A match to be sure!

Currently clinicians are being contracted and exhibitors are sending in contracts. Things are shaping up nicely.

Murieta Equestrian Center

Since opening its gates in 1982, the Murieta Equestrian Center (MEC) has established itself as one of the premier equestrian event centers on the West Coast. Located only 24 miles east of downtown Sacramento in the prestigious community of Rancho Murieta. MEC is 20 minutes away from major N/S interstates making it easy to get to from anywhere. Murieta Equestrian Center Hosts more than 50 equestrian events on an annual basis in a diverse spectrum of equine disciplines.

Murieta Equestrian Center, home of the West Coast Equine Foundation

The West Coast Equine Foundation is a 501(c) 3 California non-profit organization working to advance the equine industry through scholarships and grants that support a variety of community, equine health and youth programs.

Western States Horse Expo

Western States Horse Expo is proud to continue bringing the very best Clinicians and Trainers in the nation, sharing knowledge and thoughts on the many different aspects of the equine industry and its diverse disciplines.

Since 1999 The Western States Horse Expo is proud to bring you the very best in events and activities that enhance your equine lifestyle. From partnering with the top Clinicians and Trainers in the world, to the many events, demonstrations, horse shows and activities included with your admission, the Horse Expo Experience is unparalleled in the industry!

