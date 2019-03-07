Greetings Whatcom County Small Farm Expo Exhibitors!

The fourth annual Whatcom County Small Farm Expo is coming up in one week on Saturday March 9th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have had a tremendous amount of interest on our website and Facebook event. We have over 50 strong exhibitors signed up and are expecting over 450 guests. Please continue to promote the event in any way you can. I have attached a poster here for printing and forwarding. Let me know (contact info at bottom ↓) if you would like copies dropped off to you.

Sponsors:

Thanks to our 2019 Small Farm Expo sponsors! KAFE Radio, Grow Northwest, Scratch & Peck Feeds, Wild Bird Chalet, Coastal Realty, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Country Financial Barkley, Whatcom Family Farmers, and Kulshan Veterinary Hospital.

Payment:

Most of you have paid your entry fee or sponsorship fees. For those of you who have not, your invoice has been sent via email. Make checks out to Whatcom Conservation District and mail to 6975 Hannegan Road, Lynden, WA 98264. To pay with credit card over the phone call Katie Pencke. 360-526-2381 x 105.

Timing:

Whatcom county Small Farm Expo is Saturday March 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibitor setup is Friday March 8 from 1-4:30 p.m. or Saturday March 9 from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Please be completely set up by 8:45 a.m.

For those of you bringing farm equipment, please plan to load in Friday March 8 between 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Location:

NW Washington Fairgrounds

1775 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264

(There will be signs on Front St)

Enter at Gate 2

Haggen Expo Building (map of the grounds)

Parking:

There is ample parking to the south and west of the venue. For setup, feel free to pull up to the roll up doors on the south side of building. Please unload quickly then move your vehicle to the parking lot to the west to save room for participants. Expo staff will help with directing you as needed.

Details:

Each exhibitor will have an 8 ft. table. We will provide a map of the space with your location when you arrive. There is Wi-Fi in and around the building if needed. There will be electrical hookups available for those who have requested it. Please reply to this email to confirm your request for power. Food will be available for sale at the event from Our Place Cafe.

Raffle:

Maximize your presence at the event by bringing a raffle item for display on the entry table. Items raffled after event to those who complete evaluations on their way out the door.

Presenters:

We have a great line up of seven presentations, featuring fifteen speakers, including veterinarians, agronomists, farmers and regional marketing specialists, in addition to keynote speaker Rebecca Thistlethwaite. See the Small Farm Expo webpage for more details. Exhibitors and each attendee receives handbill with speakers schedule upon arrival.

Confirmed exhibitors currently include:

4-H

Aldergrove Dairy Goats & All Breeds Goats Club

Alluvial Farms

Aussie Fencing

Back Country Horsemen

Brim Tractor

Cloud Mountain Farm Center

Coastal Realty

Country Financial, Barkley

Ecotech Solar

Elenbaas

Friends of Sunset Farm Park

Grow Northwest

Kulshan Veterinary Hospital

Lynden Farmers Market & Ten Fold Farm

Matheson Farms LLC

Mt. Baker Bee Keepers

Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association

Northwest Agriculture Business Center

Northwest Shearing

Northwest Tractor Services

Northwest Horse Source

Osborne Seed Company

Puget Sound Energy

Rabble and Roost Farm

Scratch and Peck Feeds

Skagit Animals in Need

Skagit Conservation District

Skagit Farmers Supply

Sound Horsekeeping

Stewardship Partners

Sustainable Connections

Ten Mile Project

Twin Sisters Farmers Market

WA Dept. of Ecology

Whatcom County Cattlemen

Whatcom County Farm Bureau

Whatcom County Health Department

Whatcom County Library System

Whatcom County Noxious Weed Board

Whatcom County Planning & Development Services

Whatcom County Public Works

Whatcom Family Farmers

Whatcom Wildlife Management

Wild Bird Chalet

Windermere Equestrian Living

Winter’s Comin’ book

WSDA Produce Safety

WSDA State vet

WSU Whatcom Extension

Give me a call if you have any questions, or just want to chat. See you at the Expo!

