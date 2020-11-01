Go Pink this Fall with SmartPak

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and SmartPak is encouraging riders to show their support in style and “go pink” with new limited-edition SmartPak Saddle Pads and Piper Knit Breeches. In honor of this meaningful cause and while supplies last, SmartPak will also be donating 30% of the sales from these exclusive products to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF).

This year’s products feature the breast cancer awareness pink ribbon so you can show your support in style. But hurry—these are limited edition products, and they won’t last long! The Piper Breeches are available in a comfortable knit fabric and are offered in both knee patch and full seat styles. Ribbon accents make up the silicone grip on both the knee patch and full seat. Riders can also pair their breeches with a saddle pad that features the breast cancer pink ribbon and pink trim for a complete and coordinated look.

For the second year in a row, SmartPak is proud to partner with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®. In 2019, SmartPak raised and donated over $17,000 to support BCRF whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

To join in support of this cause, visit www.SmartPak.com and purchase your own pair of Breast Cancer Awareness Pipers and Saddle Pads today!

See this article in the 2020 November online edition: