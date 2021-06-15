Get ready for some EMM action

The virtual Kentucky Extreme Mustang Makeover is just a few weeks away!

Catch the action online starting June 23 as horses compete virtually for more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. Watch videos of each class, find results as soon as they’re announced, and see who’s crowned the 2021 virtual Kentucky Extreme Mustang Makeover champion online during the event June 23–27.

Browse listings online today to preview the horses that will be competing. All participating adult horses will be available for you to bring home via online competitive bid during the event, so don’t miss your chance to bid on your next partner for the trail, show pen, or ranch!

All bidders must be approved prior to the auction. Bidder applications are open now through June 25. Complete an application and find more details about the auction at mustangheritagefoundation. org/emm-adopt/.

Mark your calendars for June 23–27 to see what each horse has learned over the last approximately 100 days of training, then place your bid in the virtual auction.

