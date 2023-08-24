From My Saddle: Youth and Education

Producing a Magazine Takes an Incredible Team

I’ve come to realize after so many years how blessed I am to be working with the team I have. Running a magazine for 27+ years and starting a new one nearly two years ago, I understand the dedication and discipline it takes to stick with any project this long. I don’t take for granted the amazing talent, dedication and commitment that brings you The Northwest Horse Source magazine and website resources each month and issue. We’ve faced many challenges and my team has always stepped up to get it done.

In the past we’ve had some great editors who helped shape what the magazine is today. Currently, Kim Roe is doing an amazing job bringing the magazine alive with fresh content and her great working relationship with our writers. Doug Devries is behind the scenes keeping all our technology working. Our websites have given us a wider reach, and Doug keeps it all going. Randy Bourland is our ultra-talented designer and Nicole Sorbo is our digital content manager. Without them I’d be lost.

We’re also blessed with quality writers. So many contributors have stepped up over the years to share their knowledge with you. It’s a labor of love for many and I’m proud to say we are fortunate to have writers who keep giving us great content. If you have a great story you’d like to pitch or are a student who’d like to get your start in journalism, reach out to me or to editor Kim Roe. We’ve worked with Western Washington University and truly enjoyed getting feedback from students looking for journalism experience.

The saying “it takes a village” rings true with each issue we put out. When starting The Colorado Horse Source, we had to cut back to 6 issues of the Northwest Horse Source. Our production team has adjusted well, and we work hard to keep the best resources in our magazine. Our advertisers have kept us going all these years and now our members are stepping up to support us. We are eternally grateful. If you haven’t joined our membership yet, now’s your chance! Just visit www.nwhorsesource.com/membership and sign up today!

Finally, I’m truly grateful for the marketing support we’ve had from students at Western Washington University. They have given us great feedback about growing the magazine in an ever-changing climate. Their insights and perspectives have been invaluable. We see vast potential in encouraging and fostering more relationships with young horse enthusiasts. If you know an exceptional young person doing great things in the horse world, please connect with us so we can share their story. We strive to cultivate our youth!

Quote: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.“

~ Nelson Mandela – 1918-2013 – Political Leader – Philanthropist – Former President of South Africa

