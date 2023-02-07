From My Saddle: Trying New Things

Publishing Industry Bring Challenges

The holidays always give me time to reflect on the year’s business challenges and wins. I’ve been burying my head in the sand for a while, avoiding what’s happening with how the equine world consumes information. For me, and many of our readers who’ve reached out to me, the look and feel of the print magazine can’t be replaced. It’s relaxing to sit with a cup of coffee and read without the constant distractions of pop-ups, videos, and animated advertisements.

Advertising has always been how we sustain our publication, but the number of supporters has dwindled in the past several years. Even though print ads still have their place in some of your budgets, it’s harder to measure the immediate benefits from a print ad. The benefits are subtle and less immediate than social media. While this is true, there’s no better way to brand your business. Social media costs seem lower, but it’s now becoming necessary to spend more to get a response. It might seem like social media has brought the horse industry together but it’s more fragmented than ever. There are thousands of groups to watch, and while it’s faster to get a response, it’s not always the best advice or resource.

We have found the answer to a sustainable publication, but we need your help. Through working with Google News Initiative for the past few years, I’ve discovered a couple of things. Google needs regional and local news. They have spent time training small organizations like NWHS to go a different direction for revenue. Google created this program to help small publishers stay viable, and it’s working! Using a membership model, businesses can sustain service to their readership. While we’ve had some super loyal followers, we still need your support. Become a member today to get your copy of the magazine mailed to your door as well as monthly coupons and offers curated just for NWHS members!

I’m not certain what the future will hold; it might mean no more print magazine down the road, but we’ll still deliver quality content online focused on our region. For now, we will continue to grow our membership to sustain the Northwest Horse Source with your help. For membership details visit www.nwhorsesource.com/membership.

Our job is to create content that educates, entertains, and celebrates horse people in our region. We watch what people read online and translate that into content that is even more helpful and curated just for our readership. That means your feedback is vital as we grow in a new direction.

As we move into 2023, I look forward to giving you resources to help your business grow, your relationship with your horse improve, and to celebrate local trainers, businesses, and youth. I look forward to your input. Send me an email with your ideas, wishes and thoughts to karen@nwhorsesource.com.

Meanwhile, here are some helpful ways to get your business noticed and to contribute to the NWHS:

Share your business profile here: www.nwhorsesource.com/your-business-profile For trainers: www.nwhorsesource.com/trainer-profile-submission-form Celebrate our youth: www.nwhorsesource.com/youth-column-submission-form

Happy New Year! I can’t wait to hear from you!

“The world lies in the hands of those who have the courage to dream and who take the risk of living out their dreams, each according to his own talent.” Paulo Coelho, Author

See this article in the January/February 2023 online edition:

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s a print and online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.