From My Saddle: Simple Pleasures

Borrowed Horse Provides Relaxation

It’s easy to fill up your days with busy work. I’m often too busy for horse time, but thanks to my neighbor, Cymmie, I have a borrowed horse named Chase to ride. It’s amazing how I’ve lost my confidence since April passed away. I’ve miss her so much that I haven’t been all that excited to ride anyway. I feel as though I’ll never find another horse like her. It’s nice to have people in my life who give me a nudge to do something and make it hard to say no.

The ride through Homestead Park was relaxing and Chase was a true gentleman giving my confidence a boost. I relaxed and enjoyed the view. Oh, how I miss saddle time! The sore seat bones were a good indication that it’s been way too long. I thoroughly enjoyed the lazy pace and sitting up high on the back of a strong Quarter Horse gelding. Life is good!

Sometimes I take for granted that I get to work from home. I enjoy setting my own schedule and get a lot of work done when it’s quiet. Publishing two magazines has been a challenge but being connected to two regions in the equine world has really broadened our horizons and created opportunities for us to grow and learn. I always enjoyed the summers in the Pacific Northwest but here in Colorado the riding can be year-round without a covered arena. (Except when it gets subzero.)

The search for a new horse of my own will take time, but I plan on writing about my experience. The price of decent broke horses has skyrocketed. It’s nothing to pay $10,000 to $15,000 for an older broke horse. I’ve always said I have a beer budget and champagne taste, so finding a safe, sound horse will be a challenge. It feels as though affordable horses are a thing of the past. Even rescue horses with physical limitations can start at $1,500 to $2,000.

I’ll keep you posted as I work toward finding a horse to enjoy. It will take a while as our move to Colorado cost us a small fortune. I’ll soon be attending a clinic with Ken McNabb in Wyoming. Who knows? Maybe he has a nice ranch horse that’s looking for a second career.

Perhaps a Mustang is the answer. Check out our cover story (page 6) to learn more about the Mustang Heritage Foundation and the good work they do. Enjoy your horses and be grateful if you have one to ride!

Quote: “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.” – Author Unknown

See this article in the September/October 2022 online edition:

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.