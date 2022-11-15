For Sale by Blue Creek Appaloosas: 2 Black 2022 Colts

For Sale: Two black 2022 colts. BCA Black Mountain, and BCA Chats Catrada. Both are EE, aa, and n/n PATN1. Catrada is LP/LP, homozygous with CSNB, 100% FPD, GAP6. Black Mountain is lp/lp, 100% FPD, GAP7. Both colts are also registered with ICAA, the International Colored Appaloosa Association. Both colts have good conformation and movement. Catrada has six and Black Mountain has seven full generations of registered Appaloosa progenitors on both sides of their pedigrees.

Their pedigrees are available on allbreedpedigree.com. They will be most appropriately matched with white or whiter mares to produce spots. BCA has no white mares any longer, which is why they are offered for sale. We are available for discussions of any length on the color genetics of Appaloosas. They are worthy colts for breeding operations. $5,000 apiece. Call 509-204-2120 (no text) or email pottscharlesa@gmail.com.

Blue Creek Appaloosas has progeny in ten states and provinces from Pennsylvania to Nebraska, Minnesota and Saskatchewan. We have many in the nearby states of Washington, Oregon, and California. References from satisfied buyers are readily available. You can see evidence of our dispersals on the SOLD page of our website.

Blue Creek Appaloosas was founded in 2008 by Charles Potts. Potts was bornin 1943 and raised in Big Lost River Idaho where his family raised Appaloosas. Forty-eight years later, he got back into the breed. The basic operating principle at BCA is to breed Appaloosas to other Appaloosas, thus deepening the gene pool and working our way with other conscientious and dedicated breeders towards a purebred Appaloosa horse. (We prefer email or phone contact for queries. Please do not text us.)

Blue Creek Appaloosas

3010 Canberra Drive

PO BOX 100

Walla Walla, WA 99362

509-204-2120

pottscharlesa@gmail.com

Bluecreekappaloosas.webs.com

2022 Black Colt BCA Black Mountain

2022 Black Colt BCA Chats Catrada

