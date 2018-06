For Sale: 2011 Featherlite 2-Horse Slant Bumper Pull Trailer

2011 Featherlite. 2-horse slant bumper pull trailer. Used Rarely. No accidents. It has a front dressing room and collapsible rear tack. Drop down bus windows with bars. Carpeted front dressing room with clothing rack and saddle blanket rack.

Asking $10,000 | Located in Woodinville, WA

Contact Julie Jungels: (206) 406-4583 | jljungels@hotmail.com