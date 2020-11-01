Find Gifts in Memories – Recovery Offers Time to Reminisce

It’s funny. When you’re young, you think you’ll never get old. I remember feeling that I’d never get my driver’s license, graduate high school, or marry.

When I was a little girl all I could think about was horses. I tormented my parents almost daily about getting a horse. They finally moved away from Seattle so I could have a horse! I’ve never been without a horse since. Life has been a crazy journey and so much more than I imagined.

Despite everything that is wrong in the world right now, I’m reminded to look at what’s right in the world. Really good things like families spending more time together, more horse time, learning a new skill or hobby, and remembering good times.

Memories are a wonderful thing. Good times overshadow even the darkest of times. I’ve been looking through pictures, archiving and savoring all the fun adventures I’ve had. Today as I’m writing this, I can honestly say I would much rather have experiences than things. Things are temporary but memories last a lifetime.

I’m thinking about friends and family on the West Coast who have lost their homes, even family. Being thankful for what we have and sharing with those in need right now is so important. Our prayers go out to those dealing with difficult situations.

I chose the perfect time to be home healing from a hip replacement. I’ve had a lot of time stuck indoors and am certainly ready to ride. My doctor says it will be six months to recover. We’ll see. I won’t ever take for granted (again), the ability to get on and ride a horse. There’s just nothing like life from the back of a horse.

Enjoy our Holiday Gift Issue this month. Find something out of the ordinary for someone special this month. Have a wonderful fall and remember to ride!

Quote: The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. ~ Alan Watts, Writer (1915-1973)

