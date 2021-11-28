Feeling Grateful – Winter’s Dark and Slower Pace Brings Time for Reflection

I’m always grateful for the friends of all kinds I find here at home at Blue Gate Farm. Photo by Kim Roe

I’m always grateful for the friends of all kinds I find here at home at Blue Gate Farm. Photo by Kim Roe

When I first moved to the Pacific Northwest, I found the rapid descent into darkness in autumn quite depressing. I couldn’t believe how dark it was at 7:00 a.m. and then again at 5:00 p.m. The rain and grey skies didn’t help my mood much either. But over the decades I’ve learned to look forward to winter as a time of renewal and rest from the busy summer. We in the Northwest really use our summers—we try to get everything in! By the time November rolls around I’m ready for early evenings and late mornings and I’ve even learned to find the rain beating against the roof relaxing.

I am grateful for my indoor arena. And electric lights, a woodstove and firewood, and sheltering trees too. I’m grateful for the animals that roam this farm—both wild and domestic, the variety of plants, the views, and for the bounty of water that falls from the sky.

One of the realities of life is that the darkness (and all the hard stuff) makes us so very grateful for the good stuff. The wonderful thing about gratitude is that once you begin to list what you’re thankful for a cascade of gratitude can occur. I recently was asked what I am most grateful for and found that question was impossible to answer—there’s a lot at the top of the list!

I’m always grateful for the Northwest Horse Source’s writers—especially those who faithfully submit month after month, year after year. Robert Eversole (Trail Savvy), Allison Trimble Paparoa (Willfully Guided), and Alayne Blickle (Small Farm Makeover) all come to mind, along with our veterinarian columnists. I learn from and enjoy reading their articles every month. I’m pleased (and thankful) to have Vonie Kalich join us for future rider wellness columns and for writing this month’s touching feature on the healing power of horses.

And of course, I’m grateful for you, faithful reader. Thank you for supporting the Northwest Horse Source!

See this article in the November 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.