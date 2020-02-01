February 2020 Cover Story: The 10th Annual Washington State Horse Expo – March 6-8

Experience the Horse Enthusiast’s Event of The Year

MARCH 6 – 8, 2020 AT CLARK COUNTY EVENT CENTER

by Expo Staff

The 10th annual Washington State Horse Expo is upon us! One of the top equine events in the Northwest, it attracts thousands of horse enthusiasts from all over the Western United States. Every year the horse expo features national experts, first-class entertainment, premier vendors, and kid-friendly activities. It’s the horse enthusiast’s event of the year!

The expo will be held at Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Vancouver, Washington on March 6 – 8, 2020.

Meet the Clinicians

You’ll see nationally ranked clinicians and equine celebrities in action at the Washington State Horse Expo. Meet them in the presentation pen or attend a seminar hosted by one of the speakers. There’s something for everyone at the Horse Expo.

STACY WESTFALL HEADLINES – “I’m Stacy Westfall. I’ve loved horses as long as I can remember, and I’ve followed that passion all my life. My mission is to share both what I’ve learned about horses, and what horses have taught me about life. Many people feel stuck when training their own horse. I teach people to understand the ‘why’ as well as the action steps for creating clear, confident communication with their horse.”

STEVE ROTHER is one of the country’s top clinicians and a fan favorite at the Washington State Horse Expo. He has traveled across the country for years, building his knowledge of horses and finding ways to impart that wisdom to the hundreds of people who look to him for guidance each year.

EVAN BONNER will be back for a second year at the expo. Evan was born and raised on a small farm in Port Orchard, Washington and grew up with horses. When he was a young teen he stumbled upon great horsemen like Pat Parelli and Buck Brannaman and knew that he had to chase horsemanship.

ROBERT EVERSOLE, “The Trail Meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington.

More Entertainment

Spectators will be treated to amazing performances during the Saturday Night Extravaganza featuring clinicians and special guests on March 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall. Seating opens at 6:00 p.m. Admission requires a separate ticket purchase.

ALINA STASIK, professional western trick rider, is back for an encore performance after stealing the show in 2019! Alina started western trick riding and stunt riding at the age of seven in her hometown of Golden, Colorado. At the age of 17 she ran away with the circus and changed to the more traditional form of trick riding known as Cossack. She has performed in shows across North America including Cavalia’s Odysseo.

THE ESMERALDAS & THE CHARRO SCHOOL MENDOZA will demonstrate trick roping in the purest Mexican style.

LATIGO N LACE EQUESTRIAN DRILL TEAM represents Clark County at competitions and parades throughout the U.S. and Canada.

JENNIE FIENDISH, CVT, VTS (equine behavior) is a nationally recognized speaker on animal behavior and training.

THE VOLCANO RIDGE MOUNTED ARCHERS is a non-profit mounted archery club from Prairie, WA.

This year’s KID’S CORRAL will have lots of fun and family-oriented events and attractions including the popular “Where’s Pepa?” scavenger hunt program.

MORGAN WAGNER AND ENDO, her 17-year old Appaloosa, have mastered the art of teamwork. Endo is completely blind and had his eyes removed when he was 12. Morgan began working with him before he was completely blind. Morgan’s training methods worked so well that they began competing in working equitation competitions where they compete at Master’s Level — the highest level achievable.

THE GYPSY CHYX – This small group of women has become friends through their common love and passion for the wonderful Gypsy and Drum horse breed.

JAN WALLACE EQUINE TRAIL SPORTS. The fun begins with an in-hand event obstacle course challenge you can enter (or watch).

Vendors Galore

The Marketplace at the expo features dozens of vendors selling products and services for your equine pleasure — plus farm equipment, educational materials, tack, accessories, clothing, home goods, and so much more.

Visit WashingtonStateHorseExpo.com and www.clarkcoeventcenter.com for more information. Follow Washington State Horse Expo on Facebook.

Published February 2020 Issue