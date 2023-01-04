Feature: Idaho Horse Expo April 7-9, 2023

Provided by Idaho Horse Council

Expo Offers Top Notch Clinicians, Shopping, and Entertainment

The 37th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 7-9, 2023 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The expo features international and local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinicians are Ty Evans, of Utah and Evan Bonner, of Washington State. Ty Evans is also conducting a one-day clinic on mulemanship prior to the expo on April 6 in the Coverall Arena. The Idaho Horse Expo will also feature clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, ranch riding, jumping, classical dressage, and more.

Featured Events

On Friday we’ll have the Breed Showcase where 10 breeds of horses will exhibit a freestyle routine and a short explanation about their breed. Following the Breed Showcase will be a Friday Fiesta Night, highlighting our Spanish Breeds and the Escaramuza Drill Team. Miss Rodeo Idaho and the Royalty Fashion Show will be back by popular demand Saturday afternoon. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from regional rodeo courts.

Saturday Night Horse Fever on Saturday evening celebrates Idaho horses and riders in musical routines and skits. You’ll see dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Also on Saturday night there will be Dueling Disciplines with a dressage rider and a reiner. Each day in the Main Arena, the expo will feature collegiate teams of three who will demonstrate their skills in starting untrained colts. This is a judged challenge with the top team receiving special recognition.

With over 100 vendors, you can shop to your heart’s content! Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area, and the Blue Ribbon Private Treaty Horse Sale is back as well. This sale is a great place to sell or buy a horse where the two parties do the bartering, and you can try the horse before you buy.

Kids’ activities are always a hit and there will be a Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Also for children are stick horse activities, an Easter egg hunt, scavenger hunts, bouncy horses and much more. Remember, children 12 and under get in for free all three days!

An ETS (Equestrian Trail Sports) competition will be held on Saturday and a rodear competition held on Sunday. (A rodear is a timed and scored competition involving a cowboy, his horse, his dog and a cow or two to be driven through an obstacle course.)Sunday will be a special cowboy church service presented by Wade Black. We hope to see you there! For more information visit www.idahohorsecouncil.com. Contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or email idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com.

See this article in the January/February 2023 online edition: