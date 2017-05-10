Farnam’s New Easy Pour Bottles Save Money and Hassle

Until now, filling your quart spray bottle with fly repellent usually meant two things: wasted product and a mess to clean up.

Not anymore.

Just in time for the 2017 fly season, Farnam introduces new easy pour bottles for Endure® Sweat-Resistant Fly Spray and Tri-Tec 14™ Fly Repellent. Both product lines now feature a spill-proof spout and the handle is on the side of the bottle rather than the top. For even more convenience, Farnam added a new smaller size, the 50-ounce bottle, which is lighter and takes up less space, making it easier to use and ideal for travel.

“We listen to our customers and we understood their frustration with filling quart sprayers,” says Tina Anderson, Director of New Products Strategy and Development for Farnam. “We kept in mind that many of our customers are women, so we wanted a package that was not only easier to handle, lift and pour, but that also reduced the amount of product wasted by spilling on the barn floor. We looked hard at other industries and bottles in the soap market prompted the change.”

Although the redesign required making changes to production machinery to accommodate the new bottles, Farnam did not increase the price on these upgraded, user-friendly bottles. Farnam is currently the only company in the equine market offering this style of bottles for their fly repellent.

Customers tend to gravitate toward larger bottles because this means an average savings of about 20% over continually buying quart-size sprayers. Anderson says that in the future more of the company’s insect repellent products will likely adopt the easy pour packaging with 50-ounce and 128-ounce options that are now only available in Endure® Sweat-Resistant Fly Spray and Tri-Tec 14™ Fly Repellent.

