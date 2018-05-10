Farnam Introduces Two New Supplements

Formulated Specifically for Senior Horses

Today’s horses are enjoying longer, healthier lives, thanks to improved health care and advances in veterinary medicine. Because aging digestive systems aren’t as efficient at absorbing nutrients, most senior horses will benefit from a supplement designed specifically for their unique requirements.

Farnam recently released two supplements designed specifically for horses in their golden years: Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness and Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU. Both were formulated by Ph.D. equine nutritionists.

Senior Health & Wellness was developed for older horses who are fully retired or used only for light work. It’s ideal for horses eating a commercial senior feed who can’t be fed the recommended amount without gaining too much weight. It can also be added to an unfortified diet.

“Senior Health & Wellness contains beneficial vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that will help fill in any nutritional gaps and helps meet the requirements of senior horses” explains Richard G. Godbee, PhD, PAS, Dipl. ACAS, Director of Technical Services–Equine for Farnam, Vita Flex and Horse Health. “It also contains a prebiotic to aid in digestion. This helps promote healthy gut function and digestion of fiber, so it helps the horse get the most out of the forage he’s eating.”

For older horses who are still being ridden regularly, Senior Active Performance ASU is a great choice, as it helps maintain the structural integrity of aging joints, as well as joint mobility and muscle recovery, after exercise. ASU stands for avocado soybean unsaponifiables, a combination of natural vegetable extracts from avocado and soybean oils that has been shown in research to help maintain joint health.

In addition to easing joint stiffness due to normal exercise and activity, Senior Active Performance ASU helps support normal recovery time after strenuous activity. It supports healthy cellular activity and also protects against free radical damage and oxidative stress resulting from exercise.

Both supplements can be given year-round and may be used with any type of feeding program, whether horses are on pasture, hay or a combination. Just mix the recommended amount into the horse’s daily ration; because the extruded nuggets are highly palatable, horses eat them readily. Supplements are designed to work synergistically and may be given together.

Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness and Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU are available in two convenient sizes: 3.75 lb. refill bag and 7.5 lb. Farnam fresh keeper bucket. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.

To coincide with the release of these exciting new supplements, a trial launch coupon can be found in the 3.75 lb. size that is good for $10 off the next purchase of a 7.5 lb. bucket. Farnam is also offering an instant $5 off coupon for any size of either senior supplement. Go to www.farnam.com to print your coupon and learn more about the products.