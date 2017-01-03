Far View Horse Rescue Receives Unprecedented Purina Feed Donation

Gift will help rural Colorado rescue through winter.

Shoreview, Minn. [January 3, 2017] – Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, a 40-acre ranch near Breckenridge, Colo., received a timely feed donation from Purina Animal Nutrition.

By mid-November, the organization’s annual feed budget had been nearly exhausted, their stock of hay had been stolen and more horses were relying on Far View for rescue.

“We had started applying for feed grants,” says Page Van Meter, lead volunteer at Far View Horse Rescue. “We were pulling out the stops on how to get through the end of the year. This donation couldn’t have come at a better time!

Far View staff and volunteers gathered under the guise of a volunteer appreciation event sponsored by Purina Animal Nutrition. During the event, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, who have a longstanding relationship with Purina and are exclusively fed Purina® feed, helped Purina surprise the shelter and deliver two tons of horse feed.

The event was part of Purina’s title sponsorship of A Home for Every Horse, a program that connects rescues to resources and people available to help. Far View Horse Rescue is one of more than 600 horse rescues across the United States positively impacted by the partnership.

“To date, we have donated more than 800 tons of horse feed to help rehabilitate horses across the country through our title sponsorship with A Home for Every Horse,” explains Purina Animal Nutrition Director of Lifestyle Marketing Jamie Kinnear. “We are pleased this gift to Far View Horse Rescue has impacted the organization in such a positive way.”

In addition to feeding the horses, the donation fed the spirits of Far View staff and volunteers.

“We’ve had such a domino effect from the donation,” says Kimberly Kissman, director of Far View Horse Rescue. “Not only are we able to feed more horses through the winter, but we’ve had an outpouring of support from new volunteers and the community. We’re really able to continue growing the rescue, and, ultimately, saving and placing more horses in good homes.”

“Every horse deserves a good home. When we can find new homes for rescued horses, it makes our work worthwhile,” says Van Meter. “We couldn’t do all of this without the help of our youth and adult volunteers and the support of programs such as A Home for Every Horse and Purina Horse Feed.”

To learn more about feeding rescue horses, connect with Purina Animal Nutrition and A Home for Every Horse at www.purinamills.com/horse-feed, or Purina® Horse Feed on Facebook and Twitter.

