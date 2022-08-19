Fall Triangle Horse Sale

The 43rd annual Triangle Fall Horse Sale, which recently changed ownership, is slated for the opening weekend of the Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World.

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited for the return of the 43rd annual Triangle Fall Horse Sale, which is slated for October 28-29 during the opening weekend of the Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World Championship Shows at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World is slated for October 27 – November 19.

Triangle Horse Sales, a premier sale company for western performance horses since 1979, was sold by Triangle owner Jim Ware to Western Bloodstock Ltd. The transfer of ownership to Jeremy and Candace Barwick of Stephenville, Texas, was made official July 28.

Triangle’s existing sale dates will remain in place, including its spot as the featured horse sale during opening weekend of the Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World. This is among one of three annual sales Triangle hosts, in addition to special sale events.

Western Bloodstock is the official sale company for the National Cutting Horse and the National Reined Cow Horse associations, hosting annual futurity sales for each association, as well as a Mid-Year Cutting Horse Sale, Breeders Challenge Championship Barrel Horse Sale and the National Western Stock Show Elite Horse Sale.

“I couldn’t be more delighted for Jeremy to assume this role,” Ware said. “The experience he has gained from selling multiple disciplines will contribute to a perfect management fit for Triangle Sales, which has become a staple in the industry for providing a diverse range of quality, performance-bred horses.”

The transfer of ownership comes full circle for Ware, who along with Milt Bradford and Ben Emison, founded Western Bloodstock in 2000. The Barwicks purchased Western Bloodstock in 2013 from Emison and Bradford. Read more about the transition of ownership.

“I look forward to working with AQHA and continuing this great sale for years to come at the prestigious AQHA World Show,” said Barwick. “We will continue to feature the finest selection of horses, including team roping, penning and sorting, cow horses, reining horses and ranch performance horses at the 43rd Triangle Fall Sale.”

Current sales staff will remain in place, as will the Triangle Sales company office, which is located in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where the sale was originally held for many years before relocating to Oklahoma City in 2020.

Triangle’s Fall Sale, hosted during the Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World, is slated for October 28-29, its Winter Sale is January 27-28 and the Spring Sale is scheduled for May 5-6.

For more information about Triangle Horse Sales, go to www.trianglesales.net . A complete line-up of Western Bloodstock Sales can be found at www.westernbloodstock.net .

To learn more about the Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .

About the Sponsors

As a member of AQHA, you’re among horse enthusiasts who want only the best for you and your horse. At Markel, we focus on protecting your equestrian lifestyle, including your horses, home, barn, tack and equipment. Whether you have one horse or an entire stable, keep horses for pleasure or business, Markel can fully protect you. Click here to start an online insurance quote today!

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry, and has become one of the largest makers of equine products in the country. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus supplements.

Adequan®, the official equine joint therapy of AQHA, is the proud title sponsor of the Adequan® Select World and the Adequan® Level 2 Championships. When you choose a joint therapy for your horses, choose Adequan®.

Read more about Nutrena, the official feed of AQHA and title sponsor of the 2022 Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.



