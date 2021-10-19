Exciting News: Print Magazine Survey

Greetings!

“We need your help. Since our last printed issue in January, we’ve had a lot of interest in relaunching the printed magazine. Thanks to so many of you that responded to our social media and web surveys, we’re moving in that direction. The next step is to decide the direction of the magazine (or magazines). Since our move to Colorado this spring we’ve discovered many more resources to share with our community. Change is always going to happen. We’ve just decided to embrace it and try something new! Please take a moment and fill out this survey. Just 3 choices.

 

Thanks again for taking the time to complete our survey! We’ll keep you posted when we tally the results!

1 thought on “Exciting News: Print Magazine Survey”

  1. Karen, it is too hard to share a mag on line ,,,,, it is great to share it in print … I find so many friends asking me where the nwhorse mag . went…. I saved copies and shared them all the time from eastern Wash to Montana to BC. to Idaho to Utah…. and now I have none to share … So please bring back a REAL horse mag. not something on line that the print is so hard to read no one wants to take the time to try to find the magnifying glass to read it … thanks …

