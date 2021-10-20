Exciting News: Print Magazine Survey for Our Customers

Greetings!

“We need your help. Since our last printed issue in January, we’ve had a lot of interest in relaunching the printed magazine from readers. Thanks to so many of you that responded to our social media and web surveys, we’re moving in that direction. The next step is to decide the direction of the magazine (or magazines) and if we can expect your support. Since our move to Colorado this spring we’ve discovered many more resources to share with our community. Change is always going to happen. We’ve just decided to embrace it and try something new! Please take a moment and fill out this survey. Just 5 choices.

I prefer to have a print magazine that covers all the western states. Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I prefer to have a print magazine either dedicated to the Northwest or Colorado Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I prefer to have 2 print magazines: 1 magazine with 2 covers - One starts at either end. One for Colorado, one for NW. Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I'm happy with the Digital Magazine Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I will support the print magazine by advertising Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I plan on advertising in 2022 Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree I plan on spending the following amount annually Less than $300 Between $300 and $2400 $2400 to $6000 $6000 to $20,000 Unsure Your definitive answer will help us determine the possibility of a print magazine. Name First Last Your contact information is optional but please leave if you'd like to discuss advertising. Thank you! Phone Email Δ

Thanks again for taking the time to complete our survey! We’ll keep you posted when we tally the results!

I always appreciate and welcome your feedback!

Karen

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.