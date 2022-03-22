Equine Non-Profits Granted Nearly $110,000 by USA Equestrian Trust

USA Equestrian Trust® announced today it has awarded nearly $110,000 in grants to help fund equine-focused projects by a dozen non-profits. The organizations receiving funding all submitted applications as part of the Trust’s 2021 application period. Since the inception of its grants program, the Trust has awarded nearly $2.4 million in grants.

The Trust is also pleased to announce it is now accepting proposals from IRS-registered equine non-profit organizations for its 2022 grants program. To submit an application, visit trusthorses.org and complete the online form. Any organization applying must submit copies of its IRS non-profit determination letter and most recent Form 990, as well as a proposed budget for its project. The deadline to submit applications for the foundation’s 2022 grants program is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 27.

The Trust’s financial support has been dedicated largely but not exclusively for initiatives that are productive across several national-level discipline and/or breed boundaries. The Trust welcomes applications for need-based projects and encourages applicants to detail those in their applications.

Among the equine non-profits granted funding during 2021 was Florida-based Horses N Heroes of Marion County, which was awarded $10,000 to support its horsemanship-focused youth mentorship program.

“USA Equestrian Trust’s support helped us fulfill the needs of our girls as well as our horses. We are so proud to have helped hundreds of girls over the years become successful, contributing members of society. All of the girls who have come through our program have graduated high school, and more than 95% have gone on to college, trade school or the military,” said Founder and Executive Director Mindy Morrow.

Among other USA Equestrian Trust grant recipients was the Sacramento Area Hunter Jumper Association, which used its $5,000 in funding to organize a free training clinic for its membership of low-budget owners and entry-level exhibitors.

“We so appreciate the opportunity that the grant has provided the Sacramento Area Hunter Jumper Association and its members,” said Vice President Karine Brooks.

Recipients of grants in 2021 included:

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS FOUNDATION ($5,000) to support the Equine Disease Communication Center, which alerts the industry to outbreaks of disease in an effort to prevent their spread. The Center also serves as an educational resource on infectious diseases affecting horses.

AMERICAN SADDLEBRED HORSE & BREEDERS ASSOCIATION ($10,000) to support its Learn to Ride for Free program for youth.

CAMP ONDESSONK ($2,792) to purchase safety equipment for youth taking part in the organization’s equestrian programs.

GRAYSON-JOCKEY CLUB RESEARCH FOUNDATION ($20,000) to support scientific research by the University of North Carolina Wilmington into equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy.

HORSES N HEROES OF MARION COUNTY ($10,000) to support its horsemanship-focused youth mentorship program.

PEAK PENTATHLON ($6,000) to support its horse and rider safety and welfare initiative.

REGION 10 ARABIAN HORSE ASSOCIATION ($5,000) to support creation of an affiliated organization to award scholarships for youth.

SACRAMENTO AREA HUNTER JUMPER ASSOCIATION ($5,000) to offer a free training clinic to its members, who are entry-level exhibitors and low-budget owners.

SANTA BARBARA EQUINE ASSISTANCE AND EVACUATION TEAM ($20,000) to renovate barns at California’s historic Earl Warren Showgrounds.

THE SOUTHLANDS FOUNDATION ($2,591.82) to purchase helmets for the organization’s community horsemanship program.

UNITED STATES HUNTER JUMPER ASSOCIATION ($2,500) to support the organization’s Emerging Athletes Program for youth.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA ($20,000) to support scientific research into collagen defects in sport horses.

If you have any questions about applying, please e-mail grants@trusthorses.org.

About USA Equestrian Trust

USA Equestrian Trust’s mission is to assist in preserving and/or enhancing the quality of equestrian sport in the United States of America. Its objects and purposes are exclusively charitable, educational and dedicated to the fostering of equestrian sports. The Trust is a private foundation pursuant to the United States Internal Revenue Code.

