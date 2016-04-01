EquestriSafe – Clever and Easy to Use Equine Identification & Safety Products

EquestriSafe….Before Emergencies Happen

“Before emergencies happen” is the EquestriSafe motto – be prepared in the event of an emergency situation such as floods, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, getting separated from your equine on the trail, etc. Our products are perfect for traveling, camping, hunting, trail riding, conveying important health/dietary information and more.

EquestriSafe offers: Fetlock ID Safety Bands, Horse ID Collars, Glow/Reflective Halters & Lead Ropes, Reflective Apparel, First Aid kits by “EquiMedic”, Emergency Notification Packets and Reflective Trailer Stickers by “Caution Horses”.

See some examples below and visit our website www.equestrisafe.com to view and purchase all our products.

Fetlock ID Safety Bands:

Embroidered with up to 11 characters and have an approx 32lbs breakaway strength. These Bands are long lasting, easy to clean and the heavy duty velcro double hook and loop closures are secure, but easy to put on and take off.

Colors:

Hot Pink, Lime Green, Hunter Orange

Most common info:

Phone number, No Meds, No Alfalfa, Microchipped – your imagination is the only limit!

Sizes:

Small 7″: Fits most minis, ponies, small arabs, foals

Standard 10″: Fits most standard/average horses, mules

XL/Draft 14″: Fits most Large breeds, drafts or draft X’s

Horse ID Collars:

Great for camping/hunting, pasture collar, evening riding. All collars have approx. 100lbs breakaway.

Single Sleeve Collar: 8″ plastic sleeve for personal information

Embroidered Collar: Up to 11 characters embroidered approx. 1.5″ tall black letters/numbers

Multi-purpose ID Collar: 1″ orange reflective strip & 4″ plastic sleeve for personal information.

Double Sleeve Collar: 4″ and 8″ plastic sleeves for personal information. This collar is good for: boarding facilities, transporters, travelers, campers/hunters, rescue/ emergency groups/organizations, veterinary hospitals, broodmare/ recipient mare ID. With the double sleeve you can put your information in one & GPS coordinates, file/passport #, or other information in the other.

Sizes:

Small 7″: Fits most minis, ponies, small arabs, foals

Standard 10″: Fits most standard/average horses, mules

XL/Draft 14″: Fits most Large breeds, drafts or draft X’s

Reflective Leg Bands:

1″ Yellow Reflective Leg Bands – Only available in Standard Size 10″

2″ Silver Reflective Leg Bands – available in all 3 sizes as listed for the Fetlock ID Safety Bands

Both have approx. 32lb break away

Double closure hook & loop

Reflective up to 200 ft.

Uses: evening riding, pasture reflector, camping. Use is not limited to equines! Bicycle riders, joggers, and others are using these as leg and arm bands.

EquestriSafe

www.equestrisafe.com

info@EquestriSafe.com

P.O. Box 600, Acton, CA 93510

U.S.A.

877-600-1375