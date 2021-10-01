Enter to Win in Our Annual Senior Horse Essay Contest

Share Your Senior Horse Story for a chance to win 4 bags of feed from Triple Crown!

Do you have a special senior horse? Does he or she serve a community such as veterans, therapeutic centers, nursing homes, or a riding school? Does your senior horse help children or adults survive difficult times? We want to hear stories about senior horses with a purpose! Send us a short essay and two photos on the theme, “How My Senior Horse Makes a Difference.” Entries will be judged on both story and photos. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).

GUIDELINES

Horse must be 18 years or older

Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length

Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)

Digital photo submissions must be either high-resolution JPG or TIF images at least 300 pixels per inch (ppi) at 3 x 5 inches

Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain paper prints)

Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered

Include your name, postal address, email (if available) and phone number

Please indicate your age category: Youth (ages 12-17) or Adult (age 18+)

HURRY! DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 15TH!

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

WINNING ENTRY IN EACH AGE CATEGORY RECEIVES:

• Four 50 lb. bags of any Triple Crown Feed

• Featured publication in our December 2021 issue

Winners will be notified by November 15, 2021

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY

Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”

OR

Mail to: 6165 Prospero Road Peyton, CO 80831

Attention: Senior Horse Essay Contest

Download Flyer Here ~ Share with your favorite feed store and friends!

