Enter to Win in Our Annual Senior Horse Essay Contest

by

Share Your Senior Horse Story for a chance to win 4 bags of feed from Triple Crown! Triple Crown Feed

Do you have a special senior horse? Does he or she serve a community such as veterans, therapeutic centers, nursing homes, or a riding school? Does your senior horse help children or adults survive difficult times? We want to hear stories about senior horses with a purpose! Send us a short essay and two photos on the theme, “How My Senior Horse Makes a Difference.” Entries will be judged on both story and photos. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).

 

 GUIDELINES 

Horse must be 18 years or older 

Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length 

Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy) 

Digital photo submissions must be either high-resolution JPG or TIF images at least 300 pixels per inch (ppi) at 3 x 5 inches 

Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain paper prints) 

Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered 

Include your name, postal address, email (if available) and phone number 

Please indicate your age category: Youth (ages 12-17) or Adult (age 18+) 

HURRY! DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 15TH!

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

WINNING ENTRY IN EACH AGE CATEGORY RECEIVES:

 • Four 50 lb. bags of any Triple Crown Feed 

• Featured publication in our December 2021 issue 

 Winners will be notified by November 15, 2021

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY 

Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay” 

OR 

Mail to: 6165 Prospero Road Peyton, CO 80831
Attention: Senior Horse Essay Contest

Download Flyer Here ~ Share with your favorite feed store and friends!

 

 

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »

Need to Save Money on Horse Care?

Save $$$ with these strategies!

Download your free Horse keeping tips.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Thank you! When you request the free PDF, you will also be added to the Northwest Horse Source email newsletter.

I am not interested, close offer.