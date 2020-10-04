Enter the Senior Horse Essay Contest, co-sponsored by LMF Feeds

Winning Entry in each AGE category receives…

A gift basket from LMF Feeds worth $150

Featured publication in our December 2020 issue

Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

Winners will be notified by November 15, 2020

Entry Deadline October 15, 2020

Share the story & photos of what it’s been like for you and your senior horse during the pandemic for a chance to win a gift basket from LMF Feeds worth $150!

During COVID, has your senior horse been there for you in a special way? Has this unusual season given you and your senior horse more time to connect or a change of perspective? Send us a short essay and two photos on “What the Pandemic Has Meant for Me and My Senior Horse”. Entries will be judged on both story and photos. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).

Guidelines

Horse must be 18 years or older

Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length

Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)

Digital photo submissions must be either high-resolution JPG or TIF images at least 300 pixels per inch (ppi) at 3 x 5 inches

Hard-copy mailed photos * should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain paper prints)

should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain paper prints) Essay text may be typed in the body of an email

or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered

Include your name, postal address, email

(if available) and phone number

Please indicate your age category:

Youth (ages 12-17) or Adult (age 18+)

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED;

SEND ONLY COPIES

Submitting your entry

Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”

OR

Mail to:

The Northwest Horse Source

Senior Horse Essay Contest

PO Box 717

Blaine, WA 98231

Download flyer here.