Enter the Senior Horse Essay Contest, co-sponsored by LMF Feeds

Winning Entry in each AGE category receives…
- A gift basket from LMF Feeds worth $150
- Featured publication in our December 2020 issue
Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.
Winners will be notified by November 15, 2020
Entry Deadline October 15, 2020
Share the story & photos of what it’s been like for you and your senior horse during the pandemic for a chance to win a gift basket from LMF Feeds worth $150!
During COVID, has your senior horse been there for you in a special way? Has this unusual season given you and your senior horse more time to connect or a change of perspective? Send us a short essay and two photos on “What the Pandemic Has Meant for Me and My Senior Horse”. Entries will be judged on both story and photos. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).
Guidelines
- Horse must be 18 years or older
- Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length
- Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)
- Digital photo submissions must be either high-resolution JPG or TIF images at least 300 pixels per inch (ppi) at 3 x 5 inches
- Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain paper prints)
- Essay text may be typed in the body of an email
or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered
Include your name, postal address, email
(if available) and phone number
Please indicate your age category:
Youth (ages 12-17) or Adult (age 18+)
* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED;
SEND ONLY COPIES
Submitting your entry
Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”
OR
Mail to:
The Northwest Horse Source
Senior Horse Essay Contest
PO Box 717
Blaine, WA 98231
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.