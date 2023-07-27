Enter the NWHS 2023 Senior Horse Essay Contest!

Share the story and photos of what makes your senior horse special for a chance to win a 1 month supply (3.3 lb.) of Glucosamine Plus from SciencePure and a free 1 year membership in The Northwest Horse Source!

Your senior horse been there for you in a special way. Share what they mean to you and what makes them special. Send us a short essay and two photos on “What Makes My Senior Horse Special”. Entries will be judged on both story and photos. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (ages 12-17) and Adult Category (age 18+).

2022 winners Alexis Warner and Hillary Styles

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY

Email to editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”

OR

Mail to: The Northwest Horse Source 6165 Prospero Road Peyton, CO 80831

GUIDELINE CHECKLIST

Horse must be 18 years or older

Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length

Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)

Digital photo submissions must be either high-resolution JPG or TIF images at least 300 pixels per inch (ppi) at 3 x 5 inches

Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 X 6 inch or larger, printed on high-quality photo paper (no plain-paper prints)

Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx, or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered

Include your name, postal address, email (if available), and phone number

Please indicate your age category: Youth (ages 12-17) or Adult (age 18+)

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: AUGUST 25

WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

PHOTO: KIM ROE

WINNING ENTRY IN EACH AGE CATEGORY RECEIVES…

• 1 Month supply (3.3 lb) of SciencePure Glucosamine Plus

• Free 1-year membership in The Northwest Horse Source

• Featured publication in our November/December 2023 issue

Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.