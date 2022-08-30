End of Summer MEGANUTRIL Sale!

by
MEGANUTRIL

Equina USA is offering an end of summer sale…20% off on all containers of MEGANUTRIL while supplies last …it is our core supplement that supplies all of the daily requirements, it can be fed with grass or alfalfa hay, choose the MEGANUTRIL ULTRA option if you are in a selenium deficient area. This unique product is grain free, preservative freeorganic, and affordableI want to thank all of you for your support of this business. There are more discounts available for bulk purchases of the specialty items (hoof, joints, etc) – please contact Sara Perkins directly at 360-480-5694 for inquiries.                                                                                                                 

Large Mega Ultra (300 day) regularly $250/ cost $200 during sale 

Small Mega Ultra (120 day) regularly $100/ cost $80 during sale

Small Mega (100 day) regularly $80/ cost $64 during sale

*prices listed are before tax

To order please visit the website at equinausa.com

close

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Leave a Comment

Draft Horse Classic

Find Out More