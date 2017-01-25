EMERALD DOWNS ANNOUNCES 2017 STAKES SCHEDULE

AUBURN, Wash. (January 22, 2017) – Emerald Downs has announced 30 stakes events worth $1,685,000 in purses for its 2017 live racing season that begins Saturday, April 8.

The majority of stakes are scheduled in the latter half of the 70-day meet with 13 stakes in August including the 82nd running of the $200,000 Longacres Mile (G3) on Sunday, August 13. The annual centerpiece of the meet, The Mile caps a stakes quadruple-header featuring the $65,000 Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares and a pair of sprints for older horses–Pete Pedersen Memorial Overnight Stakes and the King County Overnight Stakes.

Twenty-seven stakes are scheduled on Sundays, beginning with the $50,000 Seattle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Sunday, May 7 and concluding with the $65,000 Gottstein Futurity for 2-year-olds on Sunday, September 17.

From July 23 to August 13 championship events will be held in four different categories: $75,000 Washington Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, Sunday, July 23; $75,000 Emerald Downs Derby, 3-year-olds, Sunday, July 30; and Longacres Mile/Emerald Distaff, Sunday, August 13.

Mile Preview Day returns Sunday, July 16 with the $50,000 Mt. Rainier Stakes for older horses and $50,000 Boeing Stakes for older fillies and mares, Mile Preview Day also features the season’s first stakes for 2-year-olds—$50,000 Emerald Express for colts and geldings and $50,000 Angie C Stakes for fillies—and a special Pick Four encompassing all four stakes races.

Washington Cup, featuring six stakes for Washington-breds worth an aggregate $300,000, returns for its 15th renewal Sunday, August 27 while Quarter Horses get an opportunity for big money in the $55,000 Bank of America Emerald Championship Challenge on Sunday, August 20.

The 2017 stakes schedule offers 12 races for older horses (six apiece for males and females), 10 for 3-year-olds (five apiece for males and females) and seven for 2-year-olds.

Emerald Downs’ stable area opens Saturday, January 28 and training begins Monday, January 30. Stall applications are available online at emeralddowns.com in the horsemen section. Or call the Emerald Downs race office, 253-288-7751.

2017 EMERALD DOWNS STAKES SCHEDULE

30 Stakes: $1,685,000

DATE . . . STAKES . . .PURSE

Sunday, May 7 Seattle Stakes (3YO F) 6 F $50,000

Sunday, May 14 Auburn Stakes (3YO C&G) 6 F $50,000

Saturday, May 20 Hastings Stakes (3&UP F&M) 6F $50,000

Sunday, May 21 Governor’s Stakes (3&UP) 6 F $50,000

Sunday, May 28 Kent Stakes (3YO F) 6 ½ F $50,000

Sunday, June 4 Coca-Cola Stakes (3YO C&G) 6 ½ F $50,000

Saturday, June 17 WA State Legislators S (3&UP F&M) 6 ½ F $50,000

Sunday, June 18 Budweiser Stakes (3&UP) 6 ½ F $50,000

Sunday, June 25 Irish Day Stakes (3YO F) 1 M $50,000

Sunday, July 2 Seattle Slew Stakes (3YO C&G) 1 M $50,000

Sunday, July 16 Mt. Rainier Stakes (3&UP) 1-1/16 M $50,000

Sunday, July 16 Boeing Stakes (3&UP F&M) 1M $50,000

Sunday, July 16 Angie C Stakes (2YO F) 5 ½ F $50,000

Sunday, July 16 Emerald Express (2YO C&G) 5 ½ F $50,000

Sunday, July 23 Washington Oaks (3YOF) 1-1/8 M $75,000

Sunday, July 30 Emerald Downs Derby (3YO) 1-1/8 M $75,000

Saturday, August 5 Barbara Shinpoch Stakes (2YO F) 6 F $50,000

Sunday, August 6 WTBOA Lads Stakes (2YO C&G) 6 F $50,000

Sunday, August 13 Pete Pedersen Memorial S (3&UP) 6 ½ F $25,000

Sunday, August 13 King County Overnight S (3&UP F&M) 6 ½ $25,000

Sunday, August 13 Emerald Distaff (3&UP F&M) 1-1/8 M $65,000

Sunday, August 13 Longacres Mile (G3) (3&UP) 1 M $200,000

Sunday, August 20 Bank of America Challenge (3&UP) 440 Y $55,000

Sunday, August 27 WA Cup Juvenile Filly Stakes 6 F $50,000

Sunday, August 27 WA Cup Juvenile C & G Stakes 6 F $50,000

Sunday, August 27 WA Cup Sophomore Filly Stakes 1 M $50,000

Sunday, August 27 WA Cup Sophomore Stakes 1 M $50,000

Sunday, August 27 WA Cup Filly & Mare Stakes 1-1/16 M $50,000

Sunday, August 27 Muckleshoot Tribal Classic 1-1/16 M $50,000

Sunday, September 17 Gottstein Futurity (2YO) 1-1/16 M $65,000

*QUARTER HORSE (not included in purse total)