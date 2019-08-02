Embracing A Season of Change

What’s around the corner for NW Horse Source?

Embracing a season of change is here. It’s been quite a while since I’ve written a blog. One of the reasons is the same for many of you…I’m too busy! Let me share my thoughts on that. We all have choices in life and no one makes me busy other than me. I tend to take on too much, spend too much time on unimportant tasks and perhaps (I hate to admit), too much TV. I like relaxing in the evenings and TV requires no effort, just entertainment; but what does it cost me?

When I say I have no time to ride, no time to exercise, no time to ???? Is it really true? Sometimes maybe but likely not. I have been on a new journey since May. I decided to take an online course called “Breakthrough to Success” with Jack Canfield. I wanted to take my life to the next level, quit making excuses and change my circumstances. Juggling two businesses and training for a 3rd is challenging and I’ve probably taken on too much, however, I’m learning to find spaces of time that were being wasted. I need to take 100% responsibility for my life and stop blaming people and circumstances for my struggles.

It’s Not a Blame Game

Sounds easy right? Not so! My day starts at 5:30 AM but there are days I sleep in. Struggling with a hip injury that’s taking time to deal with, visiting doctors, etc. I sometimes let pain govern what I’m doing on a particular day. It’s easy to come up with a list of excuses. I’ve come to realize that blaming age or occupation for my back and hip pain doesn’t help. I’m 100% responsible for my health. If I don’t eat right and exercise I’m more likely to have these issues. These were my choices, no one else’s. It’s not a blame game; it’s an awareness game.

Choosing to Be Goal-Oriented

I am learning to be more goal-oriented, make better choices and say “no” more often. I’m meditating daily, saying my affirmations and making healthier eating choices. One of my goals is to start a program helping others get healthy, lose weight and enjoy riding into their senior years. I’m on that course now and feeling positive about the decision. I drove to Portland, Oregon to take a one-day seminar with Jack Canfield (Chicken Soup for the Soul) in June and it changed my perception and my life. I was on the edge of making a change and that seminar tipped the scale. Right now I’m training to be a trainer using the Canfield principles.

The Magazine Business Has to Change

I love the magazine business but it has to change. Everything in life evolves and I have to accept that change is happening and necessary. I have lived a very blessed life being able to work in an industry that I love, with the people I choose to work with and spend my time in a home office. It’s time to rise to the challenge and set new goals. I’m excited about the next chapter of my life and looking forward to sharing the adventure with you. I have much to be grateful for and now it’s time to share what I’m learning with others.

Stay tuned for upcoming insights and adventures! Meanwhile I’ll be working with my horses more (like finally putting my mini to work), getting outside more often, getting healthy and yes, even enjoying life a little more!

Quote: You are allowed to outgrow people. This includes past versions of yourself. ~ Mandy Hale – Author