Did you know? Electrolytes can be SMART, or NOT.

Mesa, AZ (Sept 5, 2019) – Equiwinner™ has been available for over 15 years internationally, making electrolytes work properly to restore horse health. Many debilitating conditions resolve themselves once the electrolyte balance is correct.

What does that mean exactly? Horse owners and trainers are familiar with chemistry profiles of blood tests that show electrolyte levels and more. Those chemistry profiles show how much is present in the blood at a point in time. We shouldn’t forget however, that electrolytes don’t stay in one place. They move around. That’s where the SMART part comes in.

Researchers have found that simply providing electrolytes to horses does not guarantee they’ll work properly. When comparing healthy horses to unhealthy ones, they’ve found that electrolytes don’t always do what they’re supposed to do. So far, abnormalities in electrolyte activity have been linked to equine anhidrosis, or non-sweating, and tying-up.

In Veterinary Dermatology1, researchers from Glasgow Caledonian University and Michigan State University published findings that anhidrotic horses secrete chloride ions differently than normal, healthy horses do.

In the American Journal of Veterinary Research2, researchers suggest that an abnormality in intracellular calcium regulation causes recurrent exertional rhabdomyolysis, more commonly known as “tying-up”. Dietary calcium has been shown to have no effect on the amount of calcium in muscle tissue.

So if feeding more electrolytes doesn’t make them work properly, what’s a horse owner/trainer to do?

Equiwinner makes electrolytes smart so they do what they’re supposed to do. Smart Electrolytes™ work to keep a horse healthy. Horse owners and trainers will spend less time worrying and dealing with horse health issues and more time riding and winning. Equiwinner does that!

Equiwinner patches contain only natural balanced electrolytes. Nothing goes into the horse’s body – it simply recognizes the electrolytes in the patches and responds to them. A simple 10-day treatment restores smart electrolyte balance.

Since electrolytes are involved in every physiological process in the body, when you restore them to perfect health, a number of conditions disappear including bleeding, tying-up, anhidrosis, headshaking and many skin issues, including sweet itch. Proper electrolyte activity will also keep horses hydrated and improve performance and health generally. Results can last for months and even up to a year. It’s safe, effective and easy to use and you can’t get better horse health value.

For more information about Equiwinner, visit https://signal-health.com or phone toll-free: 1-877-378-4946.

A preliminary study of the short circuit current (Isc) responses of sweat gland cells from normal and anhidrotic horses to purinergic and adrenergic agonists. Wilson, Darius C.S. et al, Veterinary Dermatology June 2007 Abnormal regulation of muscle contraction in horses with recurrent exertional rhabdomyolysis. Lentz LR et al, American Journal of Veterinary Research August 1999

About Signal-Health, LLC

Based in Mesa, Arizona, Signal-Health is the official North American distributor of the Equiwinner patch. Developed by ActiveSignal Ltd in the United Kingdom, Equiwinner is a simple 10-day treatment consisting of non-invasive dermal patches. The patches contain only natural balanced electrolytes that restore normal cell metabolism by stimulating communication directly between cells in the horse’s body. The company has a Canadian affiliate based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.