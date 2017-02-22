ECIR 2017 NO Laminitis! Conference

Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc. Announces 2017 NO Laminitis! Conference

The US alone has almost 10 million horses.

The most current estimates are that 10% to 15% of horses will suffer from laminitis every year, with 80% to 90% of the cases caused by endocrine disease.

That is, on average, 1 million per year in the US alone.

It can be a death sentence if not diagnosed and managed correctly.

Since 1999, the ECIR Group has improved the welfare of equines with metabolic disorder by focusing on prevention and treatment of endocrinopathic laminitis. Helping caregivers learn to recognize the importance of diagnosis, diet, trim, and exercise has seen thousands through the complications of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance.

To this end, the 2017 NO Laminitis! Conference planning is in the works. Details include these:

When: The weekend of October 27 – 29, 2017

Where: Tucson Hilton East, Tucson, AZ

Speakers:

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD

Jaini Clougher, BSc, BVSc

Kathleen Gustafson, PhD

Lisa Lancaster, DVM

Lavinia Fiscaletti – Moderator and Senior ECIR Group Member

Paige Poss – Anatomy of the Equine, LLC

Carol Layton, BSc, M.Ed – Balanced Equine Nutrition

Topics:

How Did We Get Here: Historical Review of Diagnosis and Treatment of PPID and IR

Forage Analysis: How and Why?

Getting Organized – Diagnosis, Diet, Trim + Exercise

IR and the Immune System

Endocrinopathic Laminitis: How is it Different?

Acute Care for Endocrinopathic Laminitis

Understanding Laminitis May Lie in How We View Normal Growth Processes of the Hoof Wall and Suspensory Function

The Vascular Cushion of the Frog: How Fascia and Microvessels in the Frog Support the Horse, Dissipate Energy, and Help Avoid the Consequences of Laminitis

The Coffin Bone — What is Normal?

Considering the Live Horse: How Nerves Affect Comfort During Laminitis and Rehabilitation

And more to be announced!

Attendees: Any professional or owner who has one or more horses in their care.

Ticket Pricing:

$280 Lecture Admission

$250 Early-bird Admission (registration prior to 09.23.17)

$100 Guest

$75 Discount for Veterinary students

No children under 16 at lectures.

We will be applying for Veterinary Continuing Education Credit Hours and will announce that information when we receive approval.

As final details are put in place, registration info will be announced. Keep an eye out for conference info on groups.io, Facebook, ecirhorse.org, nolaminitis.org, and IVIS.

Attendees of the 2011, 2013, and 2015 conferences welcomed the latest in research and specific protocols used to improve the welfare of equines in their care. The 2017 NO Laminitis! Conference will continue to build on that mission.

About ECIR Group Inc

Started in 1999, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and IR in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/IR horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and Insulin Resistance.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.