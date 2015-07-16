Eastern Slope Ranch – Hosting Clinics, Retreats, Events – Baker City, OR

Eastern Slope Ranch is a premier event/boarding facility located in Baker City, OR.

Scenic Views

Eastern Slope Ranch is situated on the eastern slope of the Elkhorn Mountain’s, on 77+ acres of rolling grass hay fields and pastures. Located just 5 miles west of Interstate 84 and the sleepy little town of Baker City in eastern Oregon. Surrounded by National Forest Land, BLM Land, Baker Watershed, and Private hay ground, we have a 360° view of the beautiful countryside, including the Elkhorn and Eagle Cap Mountains, 365 days of the year.

First Class Facilities

Our facilities include two arenas – an indoor and an outdoor. We have a permanent small jump course and both indoor and outdoor trail courses set up year round. Equine boarding and training is available, offering only the finest in care.

Breeding the Best

At Eastern Slope Ranch we raise quality Paint and Quarter Horses with intelligence, structural soundness and bone, stamina, speed, and lots of personality. We are very proud of our horses. If you see something that you are interested in, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Hosting clinics, retreats and events. Check out our website for upcoming events or to schedule an event.

Website: www.easternsloperanch.com

Event Calendar

Phone: (541) 523-9155